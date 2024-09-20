TechnipFMC awarded subsea contracts by Petrobras for Brazil’s pre-salt fields. (Credit: Keri Jackson from Pixabay)

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has been awarded two subsea contracts by Petrobras for the pre-salt fields offshore Brazil.

The first award is a substantial contract to design, engineer, and manufacture riser flexible pipe. TechnipFMC will also supply associated services including packing and storage.

The second award, which followed a competitive tender, is a significant contract to design, engineer, and manufacture subsea production systems to be deployed on the Atapu 2, Sepia 2, and Roncador projects. The contract also covers installation support and life-of-field services, as well as the option for additional equipment and services.

All equipment and products will be manufactured and serviced locally, leveraging core capabilities in Brazil that enable continued development of pre-salt reserves.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “These awards underscore our leadership position in flexible pipe technology, and the proven success of our standardized equipment platform that was effectively deployed for Petrobras on the Buzios 6-9 fields. Our nearly 70-year legacy in Brazil reflects our deep commitment to the region and highlights our continuing support of Petrobras’s strategic vision. We will draw on our extensive in-country operations to deliver on these contracts.”