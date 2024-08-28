BP awards FEED contract to Technip Energies for the H2Teesside hydrogen project. (Credit: BP p.l.c.)

Engineering and technology company Technip Energies has secured the front-end engineering design (FEED) contract from BP for the H2Teesside hydrogen production facility in northeast UK.

To be developed on the land within the boroughs of Redcar and Cleveland and Stockton-on-Tees and Hartlepool, the H2Teesside project is expected to generate around 160,000 tonnes of low carbon hydrogen per annum.

BP and ADNOC are partners in the proposed hydrogen plant.

The facility is set to become one of the UK’s largest low-carbon hydrogen production facilities, which is fully integrated with carbon capture technology.

A final investment decision on the blue hydrogen production facility is expected in 2025.

Under the terms of the FEED contract, Technip Energies will offer a comprehensive design for the H2Teesside project.

The company will leverage its in-house expertise and global practices to design large-scale projects by integrating hydrogen and carbon capture technologies.

If selected, Technip Energies will proceed to deliver the full engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) package for the H2Teesside project.

Technip Energies gas and low carbon energies senior vice president Mario Tommaselli said: “Being selected for BP’s H2Teesside project highlights Technip Energies’ proven experience in working as a technology integrator on large-scale projects.

“By leveraging our extensive expertise in hydrogen and carbon capture technologies, we are well-positioned to deliver innovative at-scale solutions that align with the UK’s ambitious decarbonisation targets.”

The H2Teesside project will feature a hydrogen production plant of up to 1.2GW thermal capacity, hydrogen distribution pipelines, an air separation unit, carbon dioxide capture and compression facilities and a connection to the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) infrastructure.

It will also include a natural gas supply connection, an electricity grid connection, water supply and treatment infrastructure and other associated infrastructure.

The integrated H2Teesside hydrogen production and hydrogen distribution pipeline will be connected with other decarbonisation projects in the region as part of the East Coast Cluster.

Additionally, the captured carbon dioxide from the H2Teesside hydrogen plant will be exported to the NEP carbon dioxide gathering system.

Together with its sister project HyGreen Teesside and several other proposed initiatives in the region, the H2Teesside project is anticipated to establish Teesside as the UK’s premier hydrogen hub.

This development is also expected to generate high-quality jobs, support local education and skills training, and initiate a skilled hydrogen supply chain within the UK.

BP UK hydrogen and CCUS vice president Andy Lane said: “These agreements mark further critical milestones for H2Teesside as the project continues to move towards EPC contracts and then construction.

“The project could play a critical role in decarbonising industry on Teesside, helping to transform the region into a leading hydrogen hub and kickstart the UK’s low carbon hydrogen economy.”