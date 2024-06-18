The Karachaganak field has an estimated hydrocarbons initially in place of 13.6 billion barrels of liquids and 59.4tcf of gas. (Credit: Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V.)

Technip Energies in partnership with KPSP has entered into an agreement with Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) for the development of the Karachaganak field in Kazakhstan.

The long-term services frame agreement has been signed by TKJV, a 50:50 in Kazakhstan-incorporated joint venture (JV) between Technip Energies and KPSP.

T.EN X consulting and products senior vice president Charles Cessot said: “The trust placed in us for this project demonstrates our expertise and operational quality for many years in Kazakhstan. This project aligns perfectly with our ambition to provide cutting-edge and efficient consulting services.”

Under the five-year agreement, a wide array of services will be provided, spanning from consulting and conceptualisation to detailed engineering.

The aim is to enhance and expand the current facilities and infrastructure of the Karachaganak gas and condensate field.

TKJV, which was established by Technip Energies in 2019 to harness its engineering and technological expertise for the Kazakh market, will oversee the project execution.

TKJV CEO and chairman Nour Abou Jaoudé said: “This is a collaboration for success. We are deeply honoured and humbled by the trust that KPO’s CEO, Marco Marsili, and the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Almassadam Satkaliyev, have bestowed upon us.

“We are fully committed to supporting the localisation of complex engineering services as part of the country’s ambitious local content development plans and specially on such an important project for the Kazakh energy sector and economy.”

The Karachaganak field is located in northwest Kazakhstan near Aksai. Discovered in 1979, the gas and condensate field began production in 1984.

Spanning more than 280km2, the Karachaganak field holds an estimated hydrocarbons initially in place (HIIP) of 13.6 billion barrels of liquids and 59.4 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas.

It holds estimated gross reserves exceeding 2.4 billion barrels of condensate and 16tcf of gas. Ownership of the field is shared among Eni (29.25%), Shell (29.25%), Chevron (18%), Lukoil (13.5%), and KazMunaiGas (10%).