Teadit, a global leader in industrial sealing solutions, has proudly announced that it has achieved the highly coveted U-Stamp certification from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME). This achievement marks a significant milestone in Teadit’s commitment to providing high-quality and innovative solutions for unfired pressure vessels.

Teadit’s Commitment to Excellence

The U Stamp accreditation is awarded to organizations that meet the stringent ASME standards for pressure vessel design, fabrication, inspection, and testing. These stamps differ from other QA/QC stamps as they are granted based on standards that are developed by a third party. This accreditation underscores Teadit’s dedication to maintaining the highest levels of safety and reliability in its products and processes.

“Our achievement of the U Stamp certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said Robbie Riggs, President & CEO of Teadit North America. “This recognition reinforces our commitment to quality and safety, ensuring that our customers receive the best-in-class solutions they have come to expect from us.”

Benefits of U-Stamp Accreditation

The U Stamp offers numerous benefits to Teadit and its customers, including:

Enhanced Safety : Ensures compliance with the highest safety standards, providing customers with reliable and durable solutions.

: Ensures compliance with the highest safety standards, providing customers with reliable and durable solutions. Improved Quality : Pressure vessels bearing this stamp meet the requirements for pressure vessels described in Section VIII Division 1 of the Boiler and Pressure Vessel Code (BPVC).

: Pressure vessels bearing this stamp meet the requirements for pressure vessels described in Section VIII Division 1 of the Boiler and Pressure Vessel Code (BPVC). Global Recognition : As ASME accreditation is recognized and respected worldwide, this certificate opens Teadit to new opportunities and simplifies compliance with various international regulations and standards.

: As ASME accreditation is recognized and respected worldwide, this certificate opens Teadit to new opportunities and simplifies compliance with various international regulations and standards. Customer Confidence: Increases customer trust and confidence in Teadit’s products and solutions.

“Receiving this certification encourages innovation by setting high standards for product development and manufacturing; it drives the advancement of technologies designed to meet stringent requirements,” added Mr. Riggs “We look forward to creating these solutions and providing high quality metal expansion joints to various markets.”

About Teadit

Teadit is a global innovator and manufacturer of sealing solutions, serving a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, chemical processing, power generation, and more. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Teadit has established itself as a trusted partner for its clients around the world.