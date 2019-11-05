The project is expected to set up 10,000 microgrids by 2026 and aid in eliminating energy poverty

Image: Tata Power expects to set up 10,000 microgrids by 2026. Photo: courtesy of Andrew Martin/Pixabay.

Tata Power has joined forces with the Rockefeller Foundation to create a microgrid developer and operator called TP Renewable Microgrid.

The new unit will develop 10,000 microgrids to provide power to 5 million homes across India.

TP Renewable Microgrid, which will be operated and managed by Tata Power, will impact the lives of 25 million people in the next 10 years. It will be carried out in partnership with Smart Power India (SPI) and the Institute for Transformative Technologies.

The company is expected to set up 10,000 microgrids by 2026 and aid in eliminating energy poverty.

TP Renewable Microgrid to reduce annual fuel consumption by 57 million liters

By offering a competitive and cleaner source of power, TP Renewable Microgrid aims to decrease consumption of the fuel by 57 million liters annually and carbon emissions by 1 million tonnes.

Tata Power CEO Praveer Sinha said: “We are proud to bring energy to millions of people.

“Once at scale, TP Renewable Microgrid Ltd. anticipates supporting 100,000 rural enterprises, creating 10,000 new green jobs, and providing irrigation for over 400,000 local farmers.

“We look forward to empowering communities across India by creating micro enterprise and opportunities for all people.”

The partnership is expected to boost the Indian government’s current campaign to supply electricity to rural areas.

The project will also expand the microgrid footprint across the globe, and will act as a catalyst for governments and the private sector to work together in constructing clean, resilient and stable grids in other markets.

The Rockefeller Foundation-launched SPI will offer technical expertise to the project, having built microgrids that provide clean, distributed electricity to over 200 villages in rural India.

The Rockefeller Foundation president Dr. Rajiv Shah said: “We have an unprecedented opportunity to transform the lives of millions of people in India by providing access to power.

“Providing reliable electricity to the communities that need it most is one of the best ways for us to end poverty and unleash economic opportunity in our lifetimes.”