Image: Tallgrass Energy announces joint tariff open season to transport crude. Photo: Courtesy of Marcos Marcos Mark from Pixabay.

Tallgrass Energy, through its affiliate Tallgrass Pony Express Pipeline, announced a binding open season soliciting shipper commitments for crude oil transportation under a joint tariff between Pony Express Pipeline and the Iron Horse Pipeline, which transports crude oil from the Powder River Basin to Guernsey, Wyo., where it connects with Pony Express for delivery to three refineries and Cushing, Okla.

The open season begins at noon on Oct. 1, 2019.

Tallgrass Energy is a growth-oriented midstream energy infrastructure company operating across 11 states with transportation, storage, terminal, water, gathering and processing assets that serve some of the nation’s most prolific crude oil and natural gas basins.

Source: Company Press Release