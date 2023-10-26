Talisker is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada

Talisker Signs Ore Sale agreement for Bralorne Gold Project. (Credit: Emslichter from Pixabay)

Talisker Resources Ltd. (“ Talisker ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX:TSK | OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a non-binding LOI with New Gold Inc. (“New Gold”) to enter into an ore purchase agreement (the “Ore Purchase Agreement”) in respect of Talisker’s Bralorne Gold Project (the “Project”). The parties will use commercially reasonable efforts to diligently and in good faith negotiate and enter the Ore Purchase Agreement whereby New Gold proposes to purchase up to 300,000 tonnes of ore from the Project to process at the mill located at its New Afton Mine.

Terry Harbort, Talisker’s President and CEO stated, “We are excited to be partnering with New Gold as we take the next steps towards production at the Bralorne Gold Project. The ability to process our ore at the world class New Afton facility provides a unique advantage to Talisker in both reducing up front capital expenditure and start up timelines for Bralorne.”

Source: Company Press Release