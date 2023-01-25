Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada

Talisker Delivers Inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate for the Bralorne Gold Project. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker” or the “Company”) (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to provide the Company’s first Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) at its 100% owned Bralorne Gold Project in Southern, British Columbia (“Bralorne Gold Project” or the “Project”). The MRE is reported in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining (CIM), Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition ‎Standards (2014) incorporated by reference in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and the 2019 CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker, commented, “We are very happy with our inaugural MRE and that it landed solidly within our expected range. We are especially pleased to see the grade of the indicated mineral resource tracking significantly higher with increased drill hole density. With 400,000 to 700,000 ounces of drill hole constrained exploration targets defined immediately along strike from the resource and mineralization open further along strike and already confirmed to 2 kilometre depth below, we see tremendous upside and believe the Project can quickly grow to be one of the largest permitted gold deposits in western Canada.” Exploration targets are not mineral resource estimates, potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the exploration targets being delineated as a mineral resource.

The 2023 Bralorne Gold Project MRE incorporates the Bralorne, King, Charlotte, and Pioneer Deposits. The resource is defined approximately over a strike length of 4.5 kilometres within the Bralorne Gold Project’s 33-kilometre-long land package with a maximum width of approximately 750 metres, down to a maximum depth of 700 metres, with an average depth of 300 metres below surface.

The MRE for the Bralorne Gold Project is comprised of modern data collected by Talisker and validated historic data collected by previous operators. A total of 660 diamond drill holes (modern and historic), 13 modern reverse circulation drill holes, 9 modern surface channel samples and 1724 validated historic underground channel samples were used to constrain, model, and calculate the resource bodies. A strong understanding of the controls of mineralization enabled the Company’s technical team to construct a MRE constrained by lithology, alteration, structure, and mineralization. The MRE is supported by a robust 3D litho-structural model of the gold-bearing orogenic vein system.

Infill and exploration drilling are ongoing on the Project. The Company believes that exploration potential exists as proximal extensions of currently defined mineralized zones, laterally and at depth, and may yield somewhere between 2.0 and 2.5 million tonnes at grades between 6.0 and 9.0 g/t gold for 400,000 – 700,000 ounces gold. This exploration potential is supported by the drill hole and channel sample data used for the 2023 MRE at drill hole spacings greater than the inferred category resources. These targets are not mineral resource estimates, potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the exploration targets being delineated as a mineral resource.

Source: Company Press Release