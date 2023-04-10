The permit for the natural graphite mine, which is part of the company’s vertically integrated Vittangi anode project, has been given by the Swedish Land and Environment Court

Talga secures environmental permit for the Nunasvaara South natural graphite mine in Sweden. (Credit: Vangel_PL from Freeimages)

Australia-based Talga Group has secured the environmental permit for its Nunasvaara South natural graphite mine in northern Sweden.

The permit for the natural graphite mine, which is part of the company’s vertically integrated Vittangi anode project, has been issued by the Swedish Land and Environment Court.

According to the battery anode and advanced materials company, the court’s positive decision included the grant of a Natura 2000 permit.

The permit is subject to a period of three weeks when appeals can be filed.

Talga stated that the environmental permit has been rewarded with conditions that align with its detailed feasibility study and permit application.

The Swedish Mining Inspectorate is anticipated to decide on Talga’s application for Nunasvaara South exploitation concession following the positive environmental permitting decision.

Remaining local permits are underway, stated the company.

Talga managing director Mark Thompson said: “This key approval is a significant achievement, and a major step in Talga establishing its Swedish natural graphite anode production.

“The approval is the culmination of extensive technical, environmental and social studies over many years and has followed a highly rigorous permitting process.

“We look forward to continued engagement with all stakeholders as we progress towards mining this strategic resource for use in sustainable European battery production.”

The Nunasvaara South graphite mine is being developed to feed Talga’s planned 19,500 tonnes per annum (tpa) battery anode production facility, which is undergoing a separate permitting process.

With a positive decision and approval of an execution order, the company expects to start early works at the refinery site in the Luleå Industrial Park by the beginning of the second half of this year.

The company said that it is in talks with several European battery makers for supply agreements for its graphite anode products.

Besides, Talga is in discussions with various European Union (EU) and commercial financial institutions pertaining to finance for the Vittangi anode project.