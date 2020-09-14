The transformers will be used in MHI Vestas’ Changfang Phase 2, Xidao and Zhong Neng projects

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind secures purchase agreement. (Credit: MHI Vestas Offshore Wind)

In another pioneering move, MHI Vestas will become the first turbine manufacturer to source transformer technology from within Taiwan, as Hitachi ABB Power Grids will supply transformers with key components from the Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation (SEEC) facility in Hsinchu County.

Continuing to deliver the world’s most ambitious localisation plan, MHI Vestas has today finalised a purchase agreement in Taiwan with Hitachi ABB Power Grids, in collaboration with SEEC, to secure transformer technology, which converts electricity to a higher voltage (66 kV) for long range transmission to shore.

“As offshore wind comes to Taiwan, so too does top-of-the-line technology transfer,” said Maida Zahirovic, MHI Vestas Taiwan Business Director. “High voltage transformers are vital to ensuring that maximum electricity output reaches end consumers in Taiwan. The collaboration between Hitachi ABB Power Grids and SEEC means that world-class production is being set up locally for a critical component in the certified V174 platform.”

“We are pleased to be working with MHI Vestas on delivering their V174 platform offshore Taiwan,” said Lisa Wen, Head of Taiwan at Hitachi ABB Power Grids. “ABB has participated in Taiwan’s industrial development for the past 30 years, now we are excited to see new clean energy transition and we support Taiwan localization policy. It is a challenge to set up a manufacturing hub in a new market, but we are pleased to be working with SEEC and are hopeful of continued volume on the current technology platforms.”

“The first deliveries of transformers in 2022 will be critical for SEEC, and we are grateful for the support of Hitachi ABB Power Grids in this collaboration. They have been critical in ensuring the development of machinery for producing transformers in Taiwan and ensuring we have world-class equipment,” said Yang Tsun-Ching, Business Group Chief Operations Officer of SEEC.

Changfang and Xidao (CFXD) wind farm Chief Development Officer Marina Hsu said: “CFXD windfarm will be the first to employ MHI Vestas wind turbines with HV transformers from Hitachi ABB Power Grids and SEEC. We are proud to lead the establishment of a bankable, insurable and sustainable local wind turbine supply chain with MHI Vestas and committed Taiwanese suppliers.”

Contracts have now been signed by MHI Vestas in Taiwan for local supply of blades, transformer, blade materials (bonding glue, resin, pultruded carbon plates), towers, switchgear, rotor hubs, hub plates, nacelle base frames, low voltage cabinets, UPS systems, and PCM assembly with further local supply chain contracts planned for 2020.

At present, MHI Vestas is the only wind turbine manufacturer to procure blades, transformer, blade materials, switchgear, fasteners and cables from within Taiwan.

Source: Company Press Release