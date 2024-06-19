TagEnergy announces financial close on stage two of the 1.3GW Golden Plains wind farm in Australia. (Credit: Ed White from Pixabay)

TagEnergy has achieved financial close on the 577MW stage two of the 1.3GW Golden Plains wind farm in Victoria, Australia.

The renewable energy company said that works on the second stage of the A$4bn ($2.67bn) Australian onshore wind project have started.

Construction of the 93 wind turbine generators for the Golden Plains wind farm stage two is expected to commence soon with finance and all agreements in place.

In line with this, TagEnergy has awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the second stage of the Australian wind farm to Vestas. The Danish turbine manufacturer will deliver 93 of its V162-6.2 MW wind turbines from the EnVentus platform.

Currently, Vestas is also delivering the EPC contract for the first stage of the Golden Plains project.

Following the completion of the first and second stages, Vestas will deliver a 30-year service and maintenance agreement for the onshore wind farm.

To carry out the grid connection works for the wind farm, TagEnergy has appointed AusNet Services. WestWind Energy, on the other hand, will serve as the asset manager for the project.

Stage one of the Golden Plains wind farm, which has a capacity of 756MW, is expected to begin the production of clean energy in Q1 2025. The second stage of the Australian onshore wind farm is slated to commence production in mid-2027.

The civil balance of plant works on the stage one of the wind farm are on the verge of completion and 25% of its turbines have been erected, as per TagEnergy.

Being constructed near Rokewood, 60km northwest of Geelong, the Golden Plains project is expected to deliver sufficient renewable energy to power over 750,000 households in Victoria.

TagEnergy Australia managing partner Andrew Riggs said: “Commencing construction will maximise project delivery certainty and strengthen the competitiveness of our bid in the upcoming CIS auction.

“Our Stage 1 construction progress has been excellent and demonstrates our ability to deliver. These site teams, who will also construct Stage 2, really share our vision for a clean energy future.”

Earlier this year, TagEnergy signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with digital infrastructure company Equinix for stage one of the Golden Plains wind farm.