Worley delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers a wide range of consulting and advisory services

Syncrude awards a construction and site maintenance services agreement to Worley. (Credit: Worley.)

Syncrude Canada (Syncrude) has awarded Worley a services agreement for its Canadian hydrocarbon facilities.

Under the agreement, Worley will provide construction and site maintenance services at the facilities over a five year term. This continues Worley’s

29‐year relationship with Syncrude. Worley’s field services team will deliver services for bitumen production, bitumen processing, utilities, upgrader, extraction and exchanger units within the facilities.

Worley’s field services team will execute the work under this agreement, in collaboration with our Canadian and Global Integrated Delivery offices which provides engineering, procurement and project delivery services, operating under a separate agreement with Syncrude.

“We are pleased to continue supporting Syncrude and to build upon our long term relationship. As an Australian company operating globally, we look forward to continuing to service the Canadian energy and resources market”, said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

Source: Company Press Release