Southwestern Electric Power (SWEPCO), a subsidiary of American Electric Power (AEP) is seeking approval to acquire three renewable energy projects, totalling 999MW.

The approval has been sought from regulators in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, for the projects that represent a $2.2bn investment in clean, cost-effective resources.

The projects will include the 200MW Mooringsport solar project in Caddo Parish, Louisiana; the 200.6MW Diversion wind project in Baylor County, Texas; and the 598.4MW Wagon Wheel wind project spanning Logan, Garfield and Noble counties in Oklahoma.

Diversion is anticipated to enter commercial operation in December 2024, while Mooringsport and Wagon Wheel are expected to come online in December 2025.

In addition, SWEPCO is planning to file another request for proposal (RFP) for additional renewable energy, pursuant to its resource plan for energy and capacity needs.

AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer Nicholas K Akins said: “This investment is another key step in SWEPCO’s efforts to secure renewable, affordable energy and achieve a more balanced fuel mix.

“AEP remains focused on adding approximately 16GW of regulated renewables to our generation portfolio by 2030 and reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

SWEPCO said that it has identified the solar and wind projects, being developed by Invenergy, through a competitive bidding process.

Upon receiving the regulatory approvals, AEP will seek the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approval to transfer the projects from Invenergy.

SWEPCO aims to make more than one-third of its Southwest Power Pool capacity to be satisfied with wind and solar resources.

In February, the company has unveiled its plans to add 72.5MW of solar energy through a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the proposed Rocking R Solar project in Louisiana.

Together with its sister company Public Service Company of Oklahoma, SWEPCO also owns and operates 1,484MW North Central Energy Facilities in north central Oklahoma.

It includes 199MW Sundance, 287MW Maverick and 998MW Traverse wind projects and is one of the largest wind facilities in the world.