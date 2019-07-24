Sure Shot, the parent company of Sure Shot Drilling, announced the acquisition of four Colorado-based utility service companies: DrillTech Directional Services, Pinnacle Development, BAS Rentals, and A to Z Cable Construction.

Image: Sure Shot has purchased four utility service companies. Photo: Image by rawpixel from Pixabay.

“The combination of these businesses supports our strategy of increasing value by providing integrated services to our customers. The merged operations will result in better coordinated, executed, and lower cost services,” said Rick Barrett, Sure Shot Holdings CEO.

DrillTech Directional Services, Inc., now known as DrillTech, LLC, is a market leading horizontal directional drilling company. It was founded by Leighton and Cliff Cartwright, both of whom will continue to oversee the business as part of the acquisition. “We are excited to be a part of this new organization and see this as an opportunity to take our company to the next level while maintaining our family-oriented culture and legacy,” said Leighton Cartwright.

Pinnacle Development, Inc (PDI), is another leading directional drilling company serving the telecommunications and municipal markets. PDI was founded by Rick Allison, who will remain on as President of the successor company, PDI, LLC. Rick Allison added, “We now have the largest fleet of rigs in the State and the ability to keep up with the growing demand of our customers.”

BAS Rentals Inc., a traffic control design and maintenance company, is merging with A to Z Cable Construction, an infrastructure support services firm, to form A to Z Field Services. The merged company will be led by Leonard Sanderson, a long-term manager involved with the business.

Source: Company Press Release