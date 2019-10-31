The solar system will feature performance series solar panels assembled in Hillsboro and Oregon

Image: SunPower started construction of 35MW DC solar project to provide clean solar energy to Chevron's Lost Hills oil field. Photo: courtesy of andreas160578 from Pixabay.

US-based solar panels manufacturer SunPower has started construction of the 35MW solar project to supply renewable energy to Chevron’s Lost Hills oil field in Kern County, California.

Featuring performance series solar panels assembled in Hillsboro, Oregon, the solar facility will supply renewable energy to the Lost Hills oil project under a power purchase agreement.

Over 20 years, the solar farm is estimated to produce more than 1.4 billion kWh of clean energy, reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by nearly 1 million metric tons. The power generated by the facility will be equivalent to offsetting the CO2 emissions of 118,550 homes’ energy use for one year.

Chevron Pipeline & Power president Allen Satterwhite said: “For over 140 years, Chevron has delivered the energy that improves lives and enables human progress.

“As global demand for energy continues to grow, we are committed to supporting affordable, reliable, ever-cleaner energy and to exploring increased use of renewables in support of our business.

“Advancing economically viable renewable energy projects which scale is part of the equation and this project represents a meaningful step in our energy journey.”

GSRP will own the solar facility

Upon completion in early 2020, the project is expected to meet 80% of the energy needed for the production and processing facilities and offices at the Lost Hills oil field.

Discovered in 1910, the oil field has produced more than 460 million barrels of oil equivalent over the past 40 years.

Goldman Sachs Renewable Power (GSRP) will own the new facility, while Chevron will receive environmental credits under the state of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) program.

SunPower executive vice president Nam Nguyen said: “Companies across industries are looking for solutions to a low carbon footprint, and the Chevron project is one more example of how organizations and influencers across industries and geographies are moving the world toward a new energy future.”

Recently, SunPower partnered with Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to acquire and deploy 200MW of safe harbored panels in the US.

The safe harbor facility is expected to preserve 30% Investment Tax Credit (ITC) value for projects placed in service from now through mid-2022.