Sumitomo SHI FW (SFW) announces today that it has been awarded a contract by Cheng Loong Corporation, CLC for a CFB steam generator for their Chupei Mill in Taiwan. Commercial operation of the new boiler is scheduled for July 2021.

Image: Sumitomo SHI FW wins contract for CFB boiler in Taiwan. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

SFW will design and supply the 19 MWe CFB steam generator and auxiliary equipment and also provide technical advisory services for erection and commissioning. The CFB will be designed to burn paper mill rejects as primary fuel and paper mill sludges and coal as secondary fuels. This is the second CFB that SFW has supplied to CLC. In 2012, Sumitomo Heavy Industries (SHI), as a licensee of SFW, delivered a 35 MWe CFB boiler firing coal and tire derived fuel for CLC’s Houli Mill.

Tomas Harju-Jeanty, CEO, Sumitomo SHI FW, said:

“We are pleased to again be selected by CLC to deliver our advanced CFB steam generator for their mill which will allow CLC to meet stricter environmental emission standards while burning waste fuels. The solution is a win-win for both CLC and the environment.”

