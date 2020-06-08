https://www.suez-nws.com/en-cn/news/press-releases/suez-and-university-of-macau-partner-on-research-innovation-reaffirm-commitment-to-marine-protection. (Credit: Suez.)

SUEZ, together with its subsidiary, Macao Water, recently signed a framework agreement with the University of Macau (UM) to develop a robust research partnership platform that will combine the three parties’ resources and strengths in scientific research and marine ecosystem protection. Based on the agreement, SUEZ, UM and Macao Water will conduct innovative research on near-shore marine ecosystems and water treatment technology, to protect the ocean and its biodiversity.

This tripartite collaboration will advance joint efforts in talent training and development for scientific research. It will also deliver strong academic, talent-related, technological innovation and commercialization advantages to jointly shape a complete value chain that aligns the powers of industry, academia and research to restore the marine environment and the corresponding ecosystem. While enabling the sharing of knowledge and experience, the partnership also has an international dimension to further cement cooperation with Portugal in the marine sector, and help address urgent issues like protection of the marine environment and the biological resources in Macau and beyond. The partnership will focus on the following key research activities:

Research on online testing technologies to control the impact of saline tides to minimize their impact on drinking water quality in Macau;

Research on the use of artificial intelligence and Big Data technology in water quality testing, such as smart water meters, to monitor household water consumption and leakage alerts;

Research on treatment of pollutants in wastewater treatment plants;

Studies on marine ecology and environmental sciences, drinking water quality and emerging pollutants, and online monitoring of drinking water quality; and

Research on systems, methods and technologies for marine environmental engineering and coastal construction in the region.

Macau is a peninsula. To promote Macau’s prosperity and stability, and to achieve sustainable economic and social development, the central government clearly marked 85 square kilometers of the sea area as the responsibility of Macau Special Administrative Region. This area is an important habitat for China’s white dolphins, a Grade-1 National Key Protected Species in the country. It is also ideal for a large variety of fish, thanks to the confluence of brackish, fresh water and an agreeable water temperature. This makes conservation of the entire marine ecosystem in Macau all the more important.

Professor Yonghua SONG, Rector of the University of Macau, said, “As the only international comprehensive public university in Macau, we are committed to promoting social development through scientific research, regarding our expanding research on regional ocean as an important pillar of the university’s research strategy for the future. In 2019, the UM Faculty of Science and Technology established the Research Center for Regional Ocean, carrying out in-depth research on cutting-edge topics related to the marine environment and contributing to the sustainable development of Macau and the Greater Bay Area. We believe that this strategic partnership with SUEZ and Macao Water will be a model partnership among industry, academia and research in Macau.”

Source: Company Press Release