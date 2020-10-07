The Memorandum of Understanding joins the know-how of both Groups and gathers particularly the platforms for waste treatment, already operational in the provinces of Milan and Turin. The overall treatment capacity is about 300,000 tons per year.

It also includes the creation of a joint-venture, able to combine assets, resources and strategic capabilities. The teams will market and operate local activities, and will supply Italian and European thermal treatment assets, with the ambition of becoming a player of excellence of Hazardous Waste management in Italy, 3rd market in Europe.

This will allow the partners, a Major Italian Utility Supplier and a world leader in environmental services, to enhance value creation and to speed up their growth and profitability via this long-term partnership.