The Memorandum of Understanding joins the know-how of both Groups and gathers particularly the platforms for waste treatment, already operational in the provinces of Milan and Turin
It also includes the creation of a joint-venture, able to combine assets, resources and strategic capabilities. The teams will market and operate local activities, and will supply Italian and European thermal treatment assets, with the ambition of becoming a player of excellence of Hazardous Waste management in Italy, 3rd market in Europe.
This will allow the partners, a Major Italian Utility Supplier and a world leader in environmental services, to enhance value creation and to speed up their growth and profitability via this long-term partnership.
The partnership is expected to be effective by Q1-FY2021, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.
“The collaboration with a qualified partner such as SUEZ can represent a further development opportunity for our Group in the management of the entire waste cycle – said Renato Mazzoncini, A2A CEO – with this agreement we confirm our intention to grow in the environmental sector, a concrete step forward in providing the country with strategic infrastructures to facilitate the transition to sustainability”.
Source: Company Press Release