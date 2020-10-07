The Memorandum of Understanding joins the know-how of both Groups and gathers particularly the platforms for waste treatment, already operational in the provinces of Milan and Turin

SUEZ signs MoU with Italian utility A2A. (Credit: Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures.)

SUEZ announced today it has concluded an exclusivity agreement with A2A Group – through its subsidiary A2A Ambiente, major Italian multi-utility, in order to combine their respective activities and create a player of excellence on the Italian Hazardous Waste market.
The Memorandum of Understanding joins the know-how of both Groups and gathers particularly the platforms for waste treatment, already operational in the provinces of Milan and Turin. The overall treatment capacity is about 300,000 tons per year.

It also includes the creation of a joint-venture, able to combine assets, resources and strategic capabilities. The teams will market and operate local activities, and will supply Italian and European thermal treatment assets, with the ambition of becoming a player of excellence of Hazardous Waste management in Italy, 3rd market in Europe.

This will allow the partners, a Major Italian Utility Supplier and a world leader in environmental services, to enhance value creation and to speed up their growth and profitability via this long-term partnership.

This new announcement demonstrates once again SUEZ’s commitment to successfully deliver on its strategic plan, Shaping SUEZ 2030.

The partnership is expected to be effective by Q1-FY2021, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

“The collaboration with a qualified partner such as SUEZ can represent a further development opportunity for our Group in the management of the entire waste cycle – said Renato Mazzoncini, A2A CEO – with this agreement we confirm our intention to grow in the environmental sector, a concrete step forward in providing the country with strategic infrastructures to facilitate the transition to sustainability”.

Jean-Marc Boursier , Group SEVP – France Region and COO
We are thrilled to enter into this strategic partnership with A2A, providing an effective and sustainable solution to hazardous waste in Italy. Pooling our pretreatment infrastructures, and organizing our solutions in a network in Italy and elsewhere in Europe, will enable the new joint-venture to meet growing demand in the country. In this way, we intend to go even further in the development of our Environmental Tech & Solutions business segment dedicated to the specific problems encountered by our industrial customers.

Source: Company Press Release