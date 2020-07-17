The acquisition falls in line with SUEZ’s strategy to grow and invest in the industrial water market. The deal will allow the company to deploy complementary RO technology in adjacent and growing sectors, and to increase global production of membranes

SUEZ acquires Lanxess reverse osmosis membrane portfolio. (Credit: Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures.)

SUEZ announced it has signed an agreement to purchase the Reverse Osmosis (RO) membrane portfolio from specialty chemical company LANXESS. The membrane will become part of the company’ Water Technologies & Solutions product portfolio and further enhances the business’ ability to help customers address water treatment challenges.

The acquisition falls in line with SUEZ’s strategy to grow and invest in the industrial water market. The deal will allow the company to deploy complementary RO technology in adjacent and growing sectors, and to increase global production of membranes.

As customers today expand their need for brackish water membranes, this RO product line allows us to quickly and effectively expand our product portfolio to meet that need. The Lanxess RO membrane portfolio is very complementary to our existing RO offering. We are very excited to bring this membrane to our customers and grow in new ways around the world.

Yuvbir Singh , CEO Water Technologies & Solutions BU

The agreement to purchase the Lanxess’s RO product line includes the membranes, raw materials, and production facility located in Bitterfeld, Germany, along with the expected transition of its channel distributors and production employees directly connected to the membrane line. With this acquisition, SUEZ will:

scale up its RO product solutions to meet broader and emerging water treatment needs,

expand its international RO membrane production capabilities and expertise to help meet growing global demand, and

grow its customer base with new channel partner distributor relationships.

The deal is expected to be completed in the coming months, following consultation with the relevant workers’ council.