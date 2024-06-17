Subsea7 awarded a contract for the Bittern field in the UK North Sea. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

Subsea7 announced the award of a sizeable contract by Dana Petroleum (E&P) Limited, for the Bittern field development, located approximately 190km east of Aberdeen in the UK Central North Sea, at a water depth of 90 metres.

The contract scope includes project management, engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of a 22km 12” water injection pipeline. Subsea7’s scope also includes associated subsea structures and tie-ins at the Triton Floating Production Storage & Offloading (FPSO) vessel and the Bittern field.

Project management and engineering work will commence immediately in Aberdeen. The offshore activities are scheduled for Q3 2025.

Steve Wisely, Senior Vice President of UK and Global Inspection, Repair and Maintenance, Subsea7, said: “We are pleased that Dana Petroleum has chosen Subsea7 to provide project management expertise and engineering technical knowledge for this important field development. We look forward to supporting Dana in meeting their project objectives and for the opportunity to play a key role in the safe and successful completion of Bittern.”