Ørsted’s subsidiary selects Subsea 7 to install inner-array cables for Hornsea Two, which is scheduled to begin operations in 2022

Image: Subsea 7 to install inner-array cables for Hornsea Two. Photo: Courtesy of SUBSEA 7.

Subsea 7 has been selected by Danish energy giant Ørsted to install inner array cables for Hornsea Two, the 1.38GW offshore wind farm, to be located off of the UK coast.

The order was placed by Optimus Wind, a subsidiary of Ørsted. In addition to the submarine cable installation works, Seaway 7 will also undertake a pre-installation submarine cable route survey, conduct pre-installation boulder clearance activities and execute post-lay trenching services.

Subsea 7 will immediately begin with the project engineering work and offshore activities are expected to begin in 2021.

To be located 90km off the Yorkshire coast within the UK’s North Sea, the Hornsea Two offshore wind farm will be powered by 165 wind turbines each with 8.4MW of capacity. Spanish wind turbine-maker Siemens Gamesa has been selected to supply the turbines.

The Hornsea Two wind farm will annually power 1.3 million UK homes

When operational in 2022, the wind farm will generate enough clean electricity to power 1.3 million UK households, surpassing its sister project Hornsea One, as the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

The project will also help in avoiding nearly 1.9 million tonnes of CO2 and 46,000 tonnes of SO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere annually.

The inner array cable system will include 165 of 66kV copper-core submarine composite cables with a total length of more than 420km.

Subsea 7 renewables and heavy lifting senior vice president Steph McNeill said: “We look forward to continuing our collaborative relationship with Ørsted to install the entire inner array grid cable system on the Hornsea Two offshore wind farm project.

“This award follows on from our reliable performance and successful completion of the installation activities for the Hornsea One offshore wind farm project earlier this year.”

Last August, JDR Cables was selected by Ørsted to supply the inner-array cables for Hornsea Two. The cable-maker agreed to supply 100km of inner-array cables, which will supply the electricity generated from the wind turbines to an offshore substation.