Strohm wins third and largest ever TCP ‘Jumpers On Demand’ contract from ExxonMobil Guyana. (Credit: Strohm)

ExxonMobil Guyana has awarded Strohm a TCP “Jumper On Demand” contract for the supply of TCP for the Whiptail project. This brings the project count for the Netherlands-based manufacturer to three for ExxonMobil Guyana, following previous awards for the Yellowtail and Uaru projects. This latest award marks the largest commercial award for pipe supply in the company’s 16-year history.

The TCP for Whiptail will be produced at Strohm’s manufacturing facility at its headquarters in The Netherlands and used for water and gas (WAG) injection. The technology will be supplied to ExxonMobil Guyana in a single, continuous length along with associated pipe handling equipment. This concept and delivery method allows the individual 24 jumpers to be cut to the desired length, terminated, and tested onsite in Guyana, providing flexibility to the end-user. The jumpers, made of carbon fibre and PA12 polymer, will be installed at water depths over 1,600m and will operate in the region of 10,000psi.

Gavin Leiper, Strohm’s vice president Americas & Global Field Services Group, said: “This latest award brings us to a total of over 70 jumpers across three developments in Guyana’s Stabroek block. Not only is this our largest award to date, but it also means we will be terminating TCP and supporting ExxonMobil Guyana and its co-venturers for at least the next 5 years under our field service group contract. We look forward to deepening our relationship with ExxonMobil Guyana and our Guyanese partners through the delivery and execution of the scope for Whiptail.”

Strohm is the leading manufacturer of TCP with the largest track record in the world. The technology provides a strong, corrosion free and field-proven solution for operators. The use of TCP manufactured by Strohm also allows clients the ability to significantly reduce the CO2 footprint of their pipeline infrastructure.

Source: Company Press Release