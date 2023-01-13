The TCP bound for the Uaru field - the one of the world’s largest SURF development projects - will be produced at Strohm’s manufacturing facility at its headquarters in the Netherlands, and used for water and gas (WAG) injection

Strohm wins second TCP Jumpers on Demand contract for ExxonMobil. (Credit: Strohm)

Strohm’s unique ‘Jumper on Demand’ model is proving a successful and optimal solution after the business secured a second contract with ExxonMobil to supply more than 24 of its jumpers for the Uaru field development situated offshore Guyana, in the Americas.

This latest award, which is subject to government approval of the project and a final investment decision, follows closely on the heels of a similar campaign confirmed last year with the oil and gas supermajor, and marks the largest commercial agreement in Strohm’s 15-year history. Less than 12 months ago, the business won a TCP ‘Jumper on Demand’ contract for the Yellowtail development, also in offshore Guyana.

The TCP bound for the Uaru field – the one of the world’s largest SURF development projects – will be produced at Strohm’s manufacturing facility at its headquarters in the Netherlands, and used for water and gas (WAG) injection. The technology will be supplied to ExxonMobil Guyana in a single continuous length along with associated pipe handling equipment.

This concept and delivery method allows the individual 24-plus jumpers to be cut to the desired length, terminated, and tested onsite in Guyana. In this way the concept provides maximum flexibility to the end-user. The jumpers, made of carbon fibre and PA12 polymer, will be installed in deep water, at depths over 1,700m operating in the region of 10,000psi.

Strohm’s in-country specialist field service technicians will mobilise to Guyana as the jumper termination campaigns are called off over the duration of the deployment programme, spanning pre and post first oil from the development.

Gavin Leiper, Strohm’s vice president Africa & Americas, said: “This is the second TCP ‘Jumper on Demand’ award from ExxonMobil in Guyana and signals our largest order to date. This is testament to the hard work and collaborative relationship developed by both companies and partners during the 12 months since securing the Yellowtail project.

“Having successfully delivered the pilot programme to prove the design and concept of the water alternating gas (WAG) TCP to now, winning our second major award for pipe supply within the space of just two-and-a-half years under our unique ‘Jumpers on Demand’ model, there is a real sense of pride and achievement at Strohm. It proves the success and the value our concept brings to our clients. We are all very much looking forward to deepening our relationship further with ExxonMobil, and our Guyanese partners within the delivery and execution of these awards.”

Strohm is the leading manufacturer of TCP with the largest track record in the world. The technology provides a strong, corrosion free and field-proven solution for operators. The use of TCP manufactured by Strohm also allows clients the ability to significantly reduce the CO2 footprint of their pipeline infrastructure.

Source: Company Press Release