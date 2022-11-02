The company’s operations and maintenance teams have taken over the control of the wet concentrator and the associated systems at the Australian mineral sands project from the principal contractor

The first ore has been processed in the wet concentration plant at the Coburn mineral sands project. (Credit: STRANDLINE RESOURCES LIMITED)

Strandline Resources announced that the first ore has been processed in the wet concentration plant (WCP) at its fully-owned Coburn mineral sands project in Western Australia.

Located in the Gascoyne region, approximately 40km west of the North-West Coastal Highway, the mineral sands project has an initial mine life of 22.5 years with the potential to extend to a total of 37.5 years.

According to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) listed mining company, the ore commissioning of the wet concentrator and ore mining from multiple in-pit dozer mining units are ongoing.

Strandline Resource’s operations and maintenance teams have taken over the control of the wet concentration plant and the associated systems from the principal contractor.

The construction teams are said to be focused on finalising the downstream mineral separation plant (MSP) and remaining infrastructure while the commissioning of the wet concentration plant continues.

While the construction of the mineral separation plant is being completed, Strandline Resources plans to sell multiple shipments of the heavy mineral concentrate produced from the wet concentration plant.

Strandline Resources managing director Luke Graham said: “I would like to congratulate the Strandline team and our contracting partners for achieving this fantastic milestone of first ore.

“The team has overcome some well-documented challenges in the mining and construction industry and has achieved this success with zero lost time or medical treatment injuries recorded to date.

“With ore commissioning and tuning of the WCP underway, we are now working to accumulate a stockpile of heavy mineral concentrate ahead of our first shipment.

“At the same time, the construction emphasis is on completion of the MSP and remaining project infrastructure”.

The tuning of wet concentration plant sequences, instrument control loops, and equipment settings is advancing along with the completion of construction punch list items, stated the company.

Strandline Resources took a final investment decision (FID) to fully develop the Coburn mineral sands project in 2021.