Stork awarded five-year asset integrity contract on UK continental shelf. (Credit: Business Wire)

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Stork, a Fluor company, has been awarded a five-year contract, plus five one-year extension options with London-based Harbour Energy. The contract extends Stork’s asset integrity services in the North Sea on Harbour Energy’s Armada, Everest, Lomond and Erskine (AELE) hub, and also extends services to Solan, the J-Area and the Great Britannia Area.

Under the new contract, Stork will deliver asset integrity planning, inspection, fabric maintenance, access solutions, hot bolting and composite repair applications. In addition, Stork will provide deck crew services across the AELE hub.

“Our client has clearly recognized the value and dedication that our people bring and see Stork as a long-term partner for the future of their assets on the UK Continental Shelf,” said Taco de Haan, president of Stork.

The new contract is scheduled to commence in the second quarter.

Source: Company Press Release