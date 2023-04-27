Keyera Corp. will continue to own the remaining 50 percent of KAPS and operate the asset

Stonepeak completes acquisition of interest in KAPS. (Credit: F. Muhammad from Pixabay)

Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, today announced the successful completion of its previously announced transaction to acquire a 50 percent interest in KAPS, a Canadian natural gas liquids (“NGL”) pipeline system connecting Northwest Alberta to energy hubs in Edmonton and Fort Saskatchewan. Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) will continue to own the remaining 50 percent of KAPS and operate the asset.

The KAPS system, which consists of an approximately 560 kilometer dual pipeline system linking Montney and Duvernay production in Western Canada to fractionation and logistics assets in Fort Saskatchewan, including Keyera’s Fort Saskatchewan complex, is anchored by secure, long-term, take-or-pay revenues with a broad customer base that includes meaningful commitments from investment grade counterparties. The system also has the ability to expand to include additional pump stations in a cost-effective manner should the basin require additional capacity.

KAPS’ infrastructure is well-positioned to support decarbonization and global energy security goals by supporting the ongoing global displacement of coal by natural gas. As the liquified natural gas (“LNG”) corridor from Western Canada to Asia continues to expand in the near-term, Stonepeak believes that KAPS will provide a competitive transportation alternative while strengthening the economic viability of Western Canadian LNG facilities and helping to diminish emissions output on a local level as their transportation of NGLs by pipeline reduces the emissions intensity from products that would otherwise be moved by truck.

“We look forward to working closely with Keyera and the KAPS team as a trusted partner and responsible owner of this system that we believe will have an important role to play as the production of natural gas in Western Canada continues to grow,” said Anthony Borreca, Senior Managing Director at Stonepeak. “In our view, natural gas will remain a key component of the global energy mix for the foreseeable future with critical associated infrastructure that requires thoughtful stewardship to ensure assets are operated in a sustainable manner. This is part and parcel of our approach to investing in the energy sector at Stonepeak.”

Source: Company Press Release