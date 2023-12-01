Sterlite Power will be building this project on a BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, Transfer) basis, for a period of 35 years

Sterlite Power wins 8GW Green Energy transmission project in Rajasthan.

Sterlite Power, a leading private sector power transmission developer, has secured the order for Rajasthan REZ Ph-IV (Part-1-Bikaner Complex): Part-B Transmission project. With this order win, Sterlite Power has secured its third Green Energy Corridor (GEC) project in the state of Rajasthan. Sterlite Power will be building this project on a BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, Transfer) basis, for a period of 35 years. The project was bid out through tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process.

As part of the Part B Bikaner Complex transmission scheme, Sterlite Power will develop two integral components -1) 6000 MVA, 765/400kV substation at Neemrana, and 2) Two 400 kV transmission lines spanning ~ 250kms; connecting Neemrana with existing Kotputli substation, and another LILO corridor that will connect the existing Gurgaon-Sohna line with the Gurgaon & Sohna substations.

Expressing his views on the new order win, Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power, said, “Transmission today underpins India’s energy transition success. We are happy to win this critical project that will allow around 8000 MW of renewable energy to flow from RE rich Bikaner to load centers in Rajasthan, Haryana and UP. We stay committed to build robust transmission infrastructure projects in the country to solve the toughest challenges of green energy delivery.”

This project win adds to the overall green energy portfolio of the company taking the total projects under execution tally to 8. In March 2023, Sterlite Power won its first GEC project in Rajasthan – Fatehgarh III Beawar Transmission Ltd (Phase III, Part G project). This was followed by Beawar Transmission Ltd. (Phase III, Part-F) win in August 2023. Taken together with Project B Bikaner complex, these GEC projects will entail construction of a ~950 km long transmission corridor across Rajasthan. These corridors will be instrumental in evacuation of a significant portion of 20 GW of renewable energy from REZs in Fatehgarh (9.1 GW), Bhadla (8 GW) & Ramgarh (2.9 GW) and 7.7 GW in Bikaner.

Sterlite Power’s commitment to pioneering challenging and essential green energy transmission corridor initiatives was demonstrated earlier in March 2023, with the successful commissioning of its largest Green Energy Corridor Project – LVTPL (Lakadia-Vadodara Transmission Project Limited). This landmark project, today, facilitates the evacuation of 5 GW of reliable green power from the wind and solar energy hubs of Bhuj & Kutch to various parts of India.

