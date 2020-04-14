The GPTL adds approximately 2GW of additional capacity to Gurugram and Palwal areas in the state of Haryana

The Gurgaon Palwal Transmission Project in the state of Haryana, India. (Credit: Sterlite Power)

Sterlite Power has commissioned the INR10.27bn ($135.3m) Gurgaon Palwal Transmission Project (GPTL) in the state of Haryana, India.

A part of the Inter State Transmission System project, the GPTL aims to increase the power capacity of Gurugram and Palwal areas by connecting approximately 2GW additional power to the regions.

The GPTL is designed to ensure access to reliable power for more than three million households in the state, while meeting the region’s peak energy requirements, which is expected to reach more than 12GW in the financial year 2020-2021.

Sterlite Power managing director Pratik Agarwal said: “We are proud to have completed the GPTL project which will help bring 24×7 power to Gurugram area.

“This project will not only benefit the people of Haryana by providing reliable power supply but will also bring cleaner air to NCR by reducing the use of diesel fired generator sets.”

GPTL comprises three GIS at Prithla, Kadarpur and Sohna Road

The project is expected to play a key role in minimizing the usage of more than 10,000 high capacity diesel generation (DG) sets installed in Gurugram, contributing to a reduction in pollution levels.

It comprises four 400kV double circuit transmission lines with total length of 143km, and three gas-insulated substations (GIS) at Prithla, Kadarpur and Sohna Road.

It also consists of two-bay extensions at Dhanonda and a loop-in-loop-out (LILO) connecting the 400kVDC Gurgaon-Manesar transmission line.

Following the tariff-based competitive bidding process, the company had won the GPTL project and implemented it under the build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) model.

Commissioning of the project follows the signing of a deal by India’s infrastructure investment trust IndiGrid to acquire GPTL for INR10.8bn ($140m).