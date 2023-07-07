Term Sheet Also Envisions a Possible Strategic Investment by Stellantis in NioCorp’s Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project

Stellantis and NioCorp Sign Rare Earth Offtake Term Sheet. (Credit: Rar Jay from Pixabay)

Stellantis N.V. (“Stellantis”) and NioCorp Developments Ltd. (“NioCorp” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:NB) (TSX:NB) today announced the signing of a Rare Earth Offtake Term Sheet (“Term Sheet”). The objective is to enter into a definitive rare earth supply agreement to support Stellantis’ commitment to build resilient supply chains and reach carbon net zero by 2038 and to help accelerate NioCorp’s path to commercial production of magnetic rare earth oxides in the U.S.

The Term Sheet executed today envisions a definitive agreement for a 10-year offtake contract for specific amounts of neodymium-praseodymium oxide, dysprosium oxide, and terbium oxide that NioCorp aims to produce at its Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project (the “Elk Creek Project”) in southeast Nebraska, subject to the receipt of adequate project financing. Final volumes would be set in a definitive agreement.

“Stellantis intends to lead the industry with the commitment to be carbon net zero by 2038 – a goal that requires innovation and a complete redefinition of our sourcing strategies,” said Stellantis Chief Purchasing and Supply Chain Officer Maxime Picat. “By working with partners like NioCorp, we are taking important steps, with the aim of decarbonizing mobility and ensuring strategic supplies of raw materials necessary for the success of the Company’s global electrification plans highlighted in our Dare Forward 2030 strategy.”

“We are very pleased to announce that NioCorp and Stellantis have agreed to collaboratively develop Stellantis’ magnetic rare earth supply chain, including helping to identify a sintered rare earth permanent magnet manufacturer that provides additional geographic optionality to Stellantis, in support of their ambitious commitment to reach carbon net zero by 2038,” said Mark Smith, Executive Chairman and CEO of NioCorp. “We believe that NioCorp’s position as a potential U.S. supplier of multiple critical minerals needed for vehicle electrification offers Stellantis important optionality to secure supply chains and support its growth targets.”

As no economic analysis has been completed on the rare earth mineral resource comprising the Elk Creek Project, further studies are required before determining whether extraction of rare earth elements can be reasonably justified and is economically viable after taking account of all relevant factors.

The entrance into a binding off-take agreement is subject to the satisfactory completion of due diligence, the negotiation and settlement of final terms, the negotiation of definitive documentation, and customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that any binding agreement will be entered into on the terms described herein or at all. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below for additional information.

Source: Company Press Release