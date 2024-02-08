The Ventos de Santa Eugênia Wind Complex, which is spread over an area of 489ha across Uibaí and Ibipeba, comprises 14 wind farms with a total of 91 wind turbines with each having a capacity of 5.7MW

Statkraft officially opens the Ventos de Santa Eugênia Wind Complex in Brazil. (Credit: Markus Distelrath from Pixabay)

Norwegian state-owned energy company Statkraft has inaugurated the 519MW Ventos de Santa Eugênia Wind Complex in Bahia, Brazil.

The new wind farm is the company’s largest such facility outside Europe.

Moreover, with the addition of the planned 163MW solar farm, the Ventos de Santa Eugênia complex will be among the first hybrid power projects in Brazil. The solar farm is expected to help in optimising energy production.

Statkraft CEO Christian Rynning-Tønnesen said: “The successful development of the Ventos de Santa Eugênia Wind Complex in Bahia marks a milestone for Statkraft in Brazil and shows our commitment to contribute to the green energy transition in the country.

“It places Statkraft among the ten largest wind companies in the most important energy market in Latin America with significant value creation potential for Statkraft.”

The Brazilian wind complex is spread over an area of 489ha across Uibaí and Ibipeba.

It comprises 14 wind farms with a total of 91 wind turbines. Each of the turbines has a generation capacity of 5.7MW.

According to Statkraft, clean energy production from the complex will reach 2,300GWh per year. This will be enough to supply electricity to 1.17 million Brazilian households.

At the peak, the project development involved approximately 2,000 workers.

The construction of the Ventos de Santa Eugênia hybrid solar farm is scheduled to commence later this year.

By leveraging battery technology, the Ventos de Santa Eugênia energy complex will have a combined capacity of 682MW. Statkraft plans to commission operations at the full facility in 2025.

Last month, the company revealed plans to invest up to €6bn towards enhancements to its hydroelectric and wind power facilities in Norway, as well as the development of new onshore wind farms.