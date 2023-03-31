Kintore Hydrogen is a 3GW electrolyser project that will use surplus wind power in Scotland to create green hydrogen, which will be supplied to the UK’s most carbon-intensive industrial clusters, through existing gas transmission pipelines

Kintore Hydrogen is targeting full production by 2030. (Credit: Statera Energy)

UK-based flexible energy generation and storage company Statera Energy has unveiled its plans to develop a major green hydrogen project in Kintore, Aberdeenshire.

The company intends to develop Kintore Hydrogen as a 3GW electrolyser project that will use surplus wind power in Scotland to create green hydrogen.

The green hydrogen produced will be supplied to Statera’s power-generating facilities and the UK’s most carbon-intensive industrial clusters, through existing gas transmission pipelines.

The project will improve the UK’s energy security, create important infrastructure, enable private investment in the green economy, and creates skilled local jobs, said the company.

Statera Energy managing director Tom Vernon said: “Kintore Hydrogen is another demonstration of Statera’s commitment to balancing the grid and meeting the challenge of decarbonising the UK’s energy system.

“The project will produce green hydrogen at scale in an optimal location, offering low-cost, secure and storable energy to the UK system. Kintore will be a flagship project for Statera.

“Today we welcome Government’s support for this nationally significant project, which will provide a meaningful contribution to the UK’s clean energy ambitions.”

The UK government announced that Kintore Hydrogen has been selected in its Net Zero Hydrogen Fund (NZHF) Strand 1 competition.

The government, through Strand 1 of the Net Zero Hydrogen Fund, will provide funding for the front-end engineering design (FEED), planning and consenting work at the project.

It will also support the development of the initial 500MW phase of Kintore Hydrogen’s development.

The proposed FEED study is expected to be completed in 2024, will be ready for a Final Investment Decision (FID) in 2025, and start full production by 2030.

Kintore Hydrogen will provide significant benefits to the UK’s transition to net zero and will enable Scottish wind generation to produce green hydrogen, said Statera.

National Grid ESO networks and chief engineer head Julian Leslie said: “Kintore Hydrogen can play a critical role both in alleviating grid constraints and acting as a long duration energy store beyond the expected capabilities of battery storage and pumped hydro.

“It provides an opportunity to reduce whole system costs whilst also contributing to the decarbonisation of the country’s energy network and maintenance of the UK’s energy security system.”