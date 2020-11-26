The BESS Platform is a membership-based platform that provides services to meet user needs based on operational data collected from storage batteries installed on user premises, and is built on top of JERA’s IoT platform

Battery Energy Storage System Data Platform demonstration begins. (Credit: Oto Zapletal from Pixabay)

JERA has begun a demonstration of its Battery Energy Storage System Data Platform (“BESS Platform”).

The BESS Platform is a membership-based platform that provides services to meet user needs based on operational data collected from storage batteries installed on user premises, and is built on top of JERA’s IoT platform.

According to the results of a survey conducted by JERA, the main reason users install storage batteries is to provide backup energy in times of disaster, so the batteries have surplus capacity during normal times. JERA, therefore, is considering offering new services that enable users to optimize their own energy use by collecting battery operational data through the BESS Platform.

In the current demonstration, JERA aims to verify that battery operational data can be collected automatically, confirm that this data can be used to develop services that enable more effective battery utilization by users, and have users evaluate the services it develops. JERA will also work with battery manufacturers to develop a device terminal that can accommodate any type of battery regardless of specifications.

Specific services JERA will develop to enable optimal energy utilization include visualization of power consumption and peak-load shifting, services for which user demand is particularly high.

The demonstration will last about four months between November 2020 and March 2021.

JERA will continue to play a leading role in achieving a post-carbon society by developing technologies such as energy storage systems and services that contribute to optimal energy utilization.

Source: Company Press Release