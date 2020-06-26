SSEN will carry out works in Andover, building resilience to the area’s power supply through the upgrade and replacement of more than three kilometres of underground cable

SSE’s networks business delivers two major investment projects. (Credit: SSE)

SSE’s networks business, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has announced two major investment projects across southern England totalling £2.3m.

Over the next seven weeks, SSEN will carry out works in Andover, building resilience to the area’s power supply through the upgrade and replacement of more than three kilometres of underground cable. The project is valued at £1.1m and will upgrade the local electricity infrastructure to over 38,000 homes and businesses.

Whilst in Bournemouth a £1.3 million upgrade to a significant section of the network is also set to get underway.

The 2.2 kilometre underground cable project will run for six months and increase the capacity of the area’s power supply by replacing sections of cable and strengthening the electricity infrastructure, boosting the power supply to 14,000 local customers.

Both projects will be completed in compliance with social distancing measures and the use of enhanced PPE to ensure maximum safety for customers in the area and colleagues working on the project.

Richard Boles SSEN’s Project Manager for the Bournemouth said:

“Bournemouth is a busy town, boosted by its tourist trade and, at SSEN, we want to ensure that the homes and businesses here have a power supply that will enable this town to continue to grow and develop. This investment will build a strong and resilient network that will accommodate our customers’ needs, now and for many years to come.

Project Manager for the Andover works, Lee Roden said:

“Andover is a thriving town and, at SSEN, we want to ensure its homes and businesses have a robust power supply that will serve them now and into the future. We had identified a section of underground cable, supplying the town, that was nearing the end of its working life and were able to plan in this programme of works to replace it with more advanced and reliable equipment.

“During this substantial upgrade, our engineers will do all they can to minimise disruption and our project team will work closely with those who live and work in the vicinity of the project to address any concerns or questions they may have.”

Source: Company Press Release