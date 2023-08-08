Upon completion of contract award, SSEN Transmission will set out further details of the plans to deliver jobs and economic growth across the north of Scotland and beyond, supporting the significant local and national economic opportunities these investments will unlock

SSEN Transmission select series of preferred bidders for 2030 Scottish electricity onshore transmission network plans. (Credit: SSEN Transmission)

In a further boost to the delivery of its ‘Pathway to 2030’ network investment plans, SSEN Transmission has announced that it has selected a series of ‘preferred bidders’ for the critical elements of delivering all onshore transmission infrastructure across the programme, a crucial milestone in the development of these essential national infrastructure projects.

Following on from the recent announcement of preferred bidders being selected for elements of vital offshore transmission projects, today’s news provides another step forward in the major upgrade of the electricity transmission network across Great Britain that is required to help meet the UK and Scottish Government’s 2030 renewable energy and climate change targets.

The new transmission infrastructure will help to secure the county’s future energy independence by enabling the connection and transportation of affordable and homegrown low carbon power, reducing the country’s dependence on – and price exposure to – volatile global wholesale energy markets.

Following a competitive procurement process, Balfour Beatty, Siemens Energy BAM, J. Murphy & Sons, Wood Power Solutions, Omexom Morgan Sindall Infrastructure, Burns & McDonnell, Morrison Energy Services, Linxon, IQA and NKT have all been selected as preferred bidders, each with different areas of speciality, which will ultimately provide the overhead lines, underground cables and substations required to redevelop the transmission network in the north of Scotland between now and 2030.

A key consideration in the tender process was the encouragement of local content, with all of the selected supply chain partners scoring highly. Upon completion of contract award, SSEN Transmission will set out further details of the plans to deliver jobs and economic growth across the north of Scotland and beyond, supporting the significant local and national economic opportunities these investments will unlock.

Rob McDonald, Managing Director of SSEN Transmission said: “Our Pathway to 2030 network redevelopment programme will play a huge role in delivering Scotland and the UK’s net zero targets and the selection of this group of preferred bidders for crucial elements of that redevelopment work is a massive step forward in delivering that.

“As we aim to conclude contract negotiations in the coming weeks and months, we look forward to working with each of the selected contractors in the delivery of our ‘Pathway to 2030’projects.

“Not only will this work support the delivery of UK and Scottish Government net zero and energy security targets, but our forthcoming investments will provide significant local and national economic opportunities, helping unleash the economic potential of the north of Scotland.”

Reaching ‘preferred bidder’ status for these major projects, as part of a committed framework, follows an open and transparent competitive procurement process in line with all necessary Utility Contract Regulations, providing further momentum to support SSEN Transmission meeting its targeted project energisation dates in 2030.

Source: Company Press Release