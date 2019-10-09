Phase one of Seagreen includes two wind farms, Seagreen Alpha and Seagreen Bravo and the two wind farms will have a combined capacity of 1.5GW of capacity

Image: Montrose Port in Scotland. Photo: Courtesy of SSE Renewables.

SSE Renewables has selected Montrose Port in Scotland as the operations and maintenance base for its Seagreen offshore wind farm.

The decision follows SSE Renewables’ recent success in the UK Government’s Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction. To be located more than 27km off the Angus coastline, Seagreen is claimed to be the furthest from the shore for any Scottish offshore wind farm till date.

When completed, the offshore wind farm and will generate enough clean energy to power more than 40% of all the households in Scotland.

Seagreen Project Director John Hill said: “The Operations and Maintenance base will play an important role in the day-to-day running of Seagreen and we’re pleased to confirm Montrose as our preferred home.

“Maintenance activities will be overseen from Montrose Port by our team to ensure the project is able to deliver clean, renewable energy reliably and safely on a day-to-day basis.”

SSE Renewables’ long term commitment to the Montrose Port Authority is expected to ensure ongoing investment and re-development of the existing facilities in line with its remit as a trust port.

Montrose Port Authority CEO Tom Hutchison said: “We are absolutely delighted that SSE Renewables has chosen Montrose Port as its Operations and Maintenance base for this landmark project.

“Reflecting our consistently flexible approach and long-term diversification strategy, SSE Renewables’ decision also represents an outstanding opportunity for the local supply chain network and will result in the creation of a number of jobs in the area.”

Seagreen offshore wind farm details

The offshore wind project is planned to be developed in two phases, with phase one consisting of two wind farms, Seagreen Alpha and Seagreen Bravo. The two wind farms, which will be located at a distance of 27km and 38km respectively from the Angus coastline, Scotland, will have a combined capacity of 1.5GW of capacity.