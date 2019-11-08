The Gordonbush wind farm has been operational since 2012

Image: SSE Renewables has received consent for Gordonbush wind farm extension. Photo: courtesy of SSE Renewables.

SSE Renewables has been granted consent by Scottish ministers to add 11 turbines to the 70MW Gordonbush wind farm in Scotland.

The wind farm featuring 35 turbines is located around 12km north west of Brora in Sutherland.

The Gordonbush wind farm has been operational since 2012.

The new consent has reduced the number of turbines from 15 to 11

The Scottish renewable energy developer and the operator had secured approval for a 15-turbine extension. However, in the revised consent, the number of turbines has been decreased from 15 to 11 while increasing the height of the turbines by less than 20m to 149.9m.

The company said the fall in turbine numbers shows the development of wind turbine technology and will allow it to take advantage of more powerful turbines to maximise yield.

SSE Renewables development project manager Gillian Wilson said: “The 11-turbine extension will complement the existing Gordonbush site, harnessing more of the excellent wind resource and making use of the existing infrastructure constructed for the operational Gordonbush Wind Farm.

“We’ve been part of the East Sutherland community for almost a decade now and in that time we’ve been very pleased to have been able to help support the local community with £1.4m of approved community benefit funding to date, including supporting local employment and apprenticeships. We look forward to continuing this work in the community as we develop the extension.”

The company is contemplating options for a route to market for Gordonbush 2, including the viability of building it on a subsidy-free basis, ahead of taking a final investment decision (FID).

SSE is involved in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity, the production, storage, distribution and supply of gas and in the provision of energy-related services.

The company claims to have a portfolio of almost 2GW of operational onshore wind farms across the UK and Ireland.