SSE Renewables has announced the start of the first green energy production from the 443MW onshore Viking wind farm, which is being built with an investment of £580m in the UK.

Located in the Shetland Islands, the Viking project is currently in the final commissioning phase.

SSE’s renewable energy subsidiary said that the onshore wind farm is set to reach full power and begin commercial operations later this summer.

The Viking wind farm is equipped with 103 Vestas turbines, which will operate in 4.3MW power mode.

The construction of the wind farm commenced in autumn 2020 with the last of the wind turbines installed in August 2023.

According to SSE Renewables, the Viking facility will be the UK’s most productive onshore wind farm.

Once fully operational, the Viking wind farm is expected to have the capacity to produce approximately 1.8TWh of renewable electricity per year. This will deliver power to the equivalent of nearly 500,000 British households every year.

The latest milestone achieved by the Viking wind project coincides with Shetland’s preparation to be fully connected to the GB electricity transmission grid for the first time.

The 260km Shetland high voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea cable project is being delivered separately by SSEN Transmission. The transmission project is nearing full energisation and is anticipated to be completed later this summer.

SSE Renewables onshore renewables development and construction director Heather Donald said: “This latest milestone is another step towards cleaner, more secure, homegrown power for Shetland, Scotland and the UK.

“Once again our expert teams have shown what can be achieved in the development, construction and operation of world-class renewable power assets as we look to lead the transition to a net zero future.”

During its peak construction, the Viking wind farm engaged an estimated 400 roles, with an additional 35 full-time local operation and maintenance positions anticipated throughout its operational lifespan.