SSE Renewables wraps up construction and achieves full operations at the 443MW Viking wind farm in the UK. (Credit: SSE)

SSE Renewables’ 443MW Viking wind farm in the UK has entered full operations following the completion of its construction, after four years of development, which began in 2020.

Located on the Shetland Islands, the Viking project was built with an investment of £580m.

The onshore wind farm is equipped with 103 Vestas turbines, which will produce approximately 1.8TWh of clean energy per annum. This will deliver power to the equivalent of nearly 500,000 British households every year.

In June this year, SSE Renewables announced the start of the first green energy production from the onshore wind farm.

According to the company, the Viking facility will be the UK’s most productive onshore wind farm.

In 2019, SSE Renewables became the sole owner of the onshore wind farm. The project was initially developed as a joint venture with the Shetland community.

During its peak construction, the Viking wind farm generated an estimated 400 roles. An additional 35 full-time local operation and maintenance positions are anticipated throughout its operational lifespan.

Over 70 local companies are said to have benefited from the SSE Renewables project, with around £80m spent in the local supply chain.

Moreover, the Viking onshore wind farm is projected to contribute over £70m to the local Shetland economy over its lifetime.

SSE Renewables onshore wind, solar and battery (GB & Ireland) director Heather Donald said: “It’s a fantastic achievement to reach this stage after four years of construction at the site and we are now capable of powering close to half a million homes at what will be the UK’s most productive onshore wind farm.

“The project has provided a boost in employment and the local economy for Shetland, and as we enter commercial operations, the island will now benefit from the Viking Community Fund which will ensure locals continue to benefit throughout the life span of the wind farm.”

The completion of the Viking wind farm boosts the country’s combined onshore and offshore wind capacity to over 30GW. This is enough to power 26 million households annually and mitigate carbon emissions by more than 35 million tonnes annually.

SSE Renewables’ new milestone comes along with the energisation of SSEN Transmission’s 260km subsea transmission link. The high-voltage direct current (HVDC) link is capable of transmitting electricity between Shetland and the GB mainland.

Together, these projects represent over £1bn of investment by SSE Group businesses and are part of a £20.5bn commitment from the company.