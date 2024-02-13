The project, located in the town of Santa Engracia del Jubera, is the company's first onshore wind farm to be constructed in Spain

SSE Renewables begins construction of its first onshore wind farm in Spain. (Credit: SSE)

Leading low-carbon energy company SSE has begun construction of the circa 64MW Jubera onshore wind farm in the La Rioja region of Spain.

The project, located in the town of Santa Engracia del Jubera, is the company’s first onshore wind farm to be constructed in Spain. SSE Renewables is currently progressing a portfolio of 320MW of late-stage development projects in Spain as part of a 2.4GW secured pipeline of onshore wind and solar projects across Southern Europe.

The Jubera onshore wind farm project will see the installation of 11 Nordex wind turbines at the site. Civil engineering works have commenced on the project, which is expected to take up to two years to complete ahead of commissioning towards the end of 2025. Delivery of the project is expected to support over 200 full-time direct and indirect construction jobs.

When complete, the circa 64 MW wind farm will generate enough low-carbon renewable energy to power around 55,000* homes annually and offset almost 34,000* metric tonnes of carbon from electricity generation per annum, contributing significantly to Spain’s 2030 renewable energy targets. The wind farm is expected to be operational for 30 years.

Jubera is the second project for SSE Renewables to enter construction since the company acquired its Southern Europe pipeline in 2022. In September 2023, construction began on the 28MW Chaintrix-Bierges and Vélye Wind Farm in the northeast of France. In addition to progressing its 2.4GW pipeline of secured projects in Southern Europe, SSE Renewables is advancing around 2.5GW of future onshore wind and solar project prospects across the southern continent.

“This is another important moment for SSE Renewables as we enter construction on our first onshore wind project in Spain. This marks our second onshore project in Southern Europe to enter into construction and is testament to the hard work undertaken by our Southern European team over the past few years to bring these projects forward. Spain is an important market for SSE Renewables. We are actively progressing a portfolio of 320MW of late-stage development projects in Spain which we are working hard to bring forward to construction in due course to help meet the country’s ambitious renewable energy targets.” Finlay McCutcheonDirector of Onshore Renewables Europe

“We are very pleased to be able to start construction of our first renewable energy project in Spain. The start of construction of this wind farm in Santa Engracia del Jubera is a very important milestone for the company in the country, which also shows our commitment to bring renewable energy to as many Spanish households as possible.

Our goal is to be a key player in Spain and to lead the net zero transition through the development, investment, construction and operation of renewable energies. We expect this project in La Rioja to be the first of many for the company in the country.” Juan BarreiroManaging Director of SSE Renewables in Spain

Source: Company Press Release