SSE Enterprise has secured government funding for a cutting edge £5.2m (£3.4m grant funded) pilot scheme helping homeowners without off-road parking charge their electric vehicles (EVs) for the Park and Charge scheme.

Image: SSE wins government funding for EV charging in UK. Photo: Courtesy of SSE.

EV technology has developed rapidly in recent years and EV numbers on the roads are increasing as the Government seeks to decarbonise transport in the UK. But charging can prove a headache for those in flats or without parking and this project will see SSE Enterprise install innovative charging hubs, which will enable residents, visitors and businesses to charge at up to 35 local authority owned car parks across the area.

SSE Enterprise is part of a consortium building the scheme which includes the Zeta Group, Oxfordshire County Council, Oxford University and [ui!]uk.

Kevin Welstead, Director of SSE Enterprise’s EV team, said: “SSE Enterprise is recognised as a leader in EVs hub infrastructure technology, providing innovative options for EV users, from big fleets to individuals

“Encouraging drivers to embrace the EVs transition is key to supporting the UK Government’s Net Zero by 2050 ambition.

“Lack of off-street charging is a real barrier to EV take up in many local areas and our innovative approach will enable residents to opt for an EV, even though they do not have a home charging point.”

Innovate UK is part of the Government’s UK Research and Innovation agency. It has awarded £37million to 12 projects aimed at transforming the way we use electric vehicles.

The funding announcement marks the one-year anniversary of the Government’s Road to Zero strategy which set out new measures to clean up road transport and reduce emissions.

Future of mobility minister, Michael Ellis, said: “We’re charging up the transport revolution and investing in technologies to transform the experience for electric vehicle drivers.

“Ensuring the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles is reliable and innovative is encouraging more people to join the record numbers of ultra-low emission vehicle users already on UK roads.”

SSE plc last week announced it will convert 3,500 of its fleet to EVs as part of its strategy of being a leading energy provider in a low carbon world and a member of EV100.

It will purge petrol and diesel from its fleet by 2030 – a decade ahead of the Government’s ban on the sale of new combustion engine vehicles.

SSE has also pledged to help support 10million vehicles on UK roads, creating the infrastructure needed to support electrification in the UK.

Source: Company Press Release