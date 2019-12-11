SSE welcomes the Competition and Markets Authority's decision to clear the proposed sale of SSE Energy Services, SSE's household energy and services business in GB, to OVO Group.

Image: SSE has commented on the sale of SSE Energy Services. Photo: Courtesy of SSE

Commenting on the CMA’s decision, Alistair Phillips-Davies, Chief Executive of SSE plc, said:

“We are very pleased that the CMA has cleared the proposed sale of SSE Energy Services to OVO Group.

“This underlines our long-held belief that a dedicated, focused and independent retailer will ultimately best serve customers, employees and other stakeholders. With the required regulatory approvals now in place, we can make the final preparations for completion, expected around mid-January 2020.

“Completion of the transaction will give SSE plc even sharper focus to delivering the low carbon infrastructure needed to help the UK reach net zero emissions. We have a clear strategy around developing, operating and owning renewable energy and electricity network assets, along with growing businesses complementary to this core.”