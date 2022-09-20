SRG Global is a diversified industrial services company bringing an engineering mindset to deliver critical services for major industry across the entire asset lifecycle of engineer, construct and sustain

SRG Global Secures Industrial Services Term Contracts with Alcoa and Albemarle. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

SRG Global Ltd (‘SRG Global’ or ‘the Company’) (ASX: SRG) is pleased to announce that it has secured term contracts with Alcoa and Albemarle valued at ~$80m.

The Alcoa term contract has a duration of four years for the provision of Industrial Services across both the Wagerup and Pinjara alumina refineries. This is the third significant contract awarded to SRG by Alcoa with SRG now an embedded partner across all three Alcoa alumina refineries in Western Australia. The contracted services will commence immediately and ramp up over the next three months.

The Albemarle term contract has a duration of two and a half years for the provision of specialist access services. This is one of the first service contracts awarded by Albemarle at its newly commissioned lithium refinery in Kemerton Western Australia. The contracted services will commence immediately.

David Macgeorge, Managing Director, commented: “It is exciting to have been awarded two significant new term contracts with Alcoa and Albemarle. We are delighted to be awarded another contract with Alcoa which is recognition for the critical services we provide as an embedded partner to their business. The Albemarle contract is also very pleasing as we add to our long list of quality blue-chip clients and enter the growing and important lithium segment. Importantly, both contracts will result in local employment opportunities”

