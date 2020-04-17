The Lola Graphite project is estimated to produce 54,600 tonnes of graphite flakes annually

SRG Mining awards EPCM services contract to DRA for Lola Graphite project. (Credit: Pixabay/Khusen Rustamov)

Canada-based mining company SRG Mining has awarded engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services contract to DRA Global for the Lola Graphite project in Guinea.

DRA Global has been selected through a competitive tender process where several international engineering firms were invited and responded with qualifying and attractive proposals.

The firm has been supporting SRG in evaluating the Lola Graphite project over the past three years. It has been involved with the project from Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) to the most recent Feasibility Study (FS).

The Lola graphite deposit is located about 3.5km west of the town of Lola in south-eastern Guinea and around 50km away from the Guinea’s international border with Côte d’Ivoire.

Over an expected mine life of 29 years, the project is estimated to produce 54,600 tonnes of graphite flakes annually.

The site-based execution will be led by DRA’s subsidiary SENET

SRG president and chief operating officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk said: “Our tender process cemented our belief that DRA is the best partner for SRG to successfully complete the design and construct our Lola Graphite project.

“DRA has been involved in the Lola project from the PEA, and the DFS through their offices in Montreal and Toronto and now through to the EPCM delivery.

“They have gained valuable knowledge throughout this time and are very well positioned to successfully execute the construction of the Lola project.”

The engineering phase of the project will be implemented through the DRA offices in Montreal and Toronto, while DRA’s subsidiary SENET will perform the site-based execution.

The Lola deposit, which is characterised by saprolite surface mineralisation, was expected to contain 42 million tonnes (Mt) of proven and probable reserves.

In November last year, SRG Mining secured mining permit for its Lola graphite project in eastern Guinea, West Africa.

The Government of Guinea granted the 15-year renewable permit through presidential decree in conformity with SRG’s request of 22 March 2019.