Squadron Energy has officially started work on the Uungula wind farm in New South Wales. (Credit: Squadron Energy Pty Ltd)

Australian renewable energy company Squadron Energy has officially broken ground on the 414MW Uungula wind farm near Wellington in New South Wales, Australia.

Touted to be the largest wind farm under construction in New South Wales, Uungula with its 69 turbines will produce enough electricity to power over 220,000 households. The onshore wind farm will also offset the release of at least 560,000 tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere each year.

Located within the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone, the Uungula wind farm has a sanctioned connection to the existing transmission grid.

Squadron Energy, which is a fully-owned portfolio company of Tattarang, said that the project construction is the next move in its commitment to generate 14GW of clean electricity. This will be equivalent to powering six million homes.

The company also revealed plans for an additional 6GW in a development pipeline.

Tattarang chairman Andrew Forrest pledged to provide financial support for Squadron Energy’s 14GW development pipeline. The commitment is aimed to assist the Australian government in reaching its renewable energy targets.

Forrest said: “This is a huge announcement from a major Australian company that is getting on with the job of building the renewable energy capacity required to deliver the green power Australia urgently needs.

“The time for talk is over, we are investing right now in Australia’s green energy transition and creating jobs and economic development for regional Australia.”

To reinforce Forrest’s decision to financing and advancing Squadron Energy’s development pipeline, the company has forged an A$2.75bn ($1.85bn) green strategic alliance with GE Vernova for the supply of wind turbines.

As part of the alliance, GE Vernova will provide A$1bn ($670m) worth of GE 6MW wind turbines and engineering, procurement, and construction expertise to the Uungula wind farm.

The collaboration, involving consortium partners NACAP and CCP, will extend to supplying turbines for Squadron Energy’s upcoming projects in New South Wales, which are the 700MW Spicers Creek and 400MW Jeremiah wind farms.