The Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) has issued the list of qualified bidders for the fifth round of renewable energy projects under the National Renewable Energy Program (NREP), under the leadership and supervision of the Ministry of Energy.

SPPC issued the Request for Qualification (RFQ) of NREP’s Round 5 on the 12th of November 2023. On the 5th of December 2023, SPPC received Statements of Qualification (SOQ) from 31applicants, of which a total of 23 companies have been qualified for lead roles.

The combined capacity of Round 5 is 3700 MW and consists of the following projects:

1. [2000] MWac Al Sadawi Solar PV IPP to be located in the Eastern province, KSA.

2. [1000] MWac Al Masa’a Solar PV IPP to be located in the Hail province, KSA.

3. [400] MWac Al Henakiyah 2 Solar PV IPP to be located in Madinah province, KSA.

4. [300] MWac Rabigh 2 Solar PV IPP to be located in the Makkah Province, KSA.

Under the leadership and supervision of the Ministry of Energy, NREP aims to maximize and optimize the renewables’ share in the Kingdom’s energy mix to achieve 50% renewable energy to produce electricity by 2030.

Source: Company Press Release