sPower and PSEG Long Island have completedsPower’s20MW solar plant in Riverhead, New York.

Image: sPower inaugurates 20MW solar plant in New York. Photo: Courtesy of Sebastian Ganso/Pixabay.

The project is 20 MWac and will provide power for approximately 2,870 homes annually. As New York moves to completely decarbonize its electricity system by 2040, the Riverhead project will help the state move towards that goal as it will remove 23,970 metric tons of CO2 each year.

The solar industry is one of the fastest growing economic sectors in the nation. During the eight months of construction, the Riverhead project employed approximately 220 workers who logged nearly 71,000 hours of paid labor. While construction is time limited, this project added over $8 million in local wages to Long Island’s economy. An additional economic impact was the tens of thousands of dollars spent at local hotels and dining establishments during the construction process.

sPower will remain the operator of the Riverhead project and looks forward to continued work in the region. sPower CEO, Ryan Creamer, said, “We are honored to be long-term neighbors with Long Island communities. Bringing solar power to this state sets an example of civic responsibility to the rest of the country.” He continued, “Working hard with PSEG Long Island and numerous other teams was critical in making this vision a reality. I am proud of this milestone we’ve achieved and the teamwork that was demonstrated throughout the entire process.”

PSEG Long Island has a long history of addressing climate change and producing low carbon energy. As one of the first electrical utilities to participate in climate change goals – the Riverhead Project continues PSEG Long Island’s legacy in providing a clean electric future.

“PSEG Long Island is a proud supporter of a clean renewable energy future on Long Island,” said Paul Napoli, vice president of power markets, PSEG Long Island. “We commend sPower for its innovation and working with us to provide clean energy to our customers and helping to reduce the dependency on fossil fuels in our region.”

The Riverhead Solar project ribbon cutting is July 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at 4131 Middle Country Road (AKA Route 25) Calverton, NY 11933. Riverhead Solar will begin commercial operations in July 2019.

Source: Company Press Release