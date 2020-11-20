Sparrows will be responsible to deliver crane maintenance on all fixed lifting assets across the Morecambe Central Processing Complex, DP6, DP8 and DPPA platforms

Central Morecambe platform. (Credit: Sparrows Offshore Group Limited.)

Sparrows Group has been awarded a five-year contract by Spirit Energy for the provision of crane maintenance and lifting services across its Morecambe Hub assets in the East Irish Sea (UK Continental Shelf).

The Morecambe Hub comprises of six fields, three of which have been operated by Spirit Energy for over 30 years. Gas-producing, the North Morecambe, South Morecambe and Rhyl fields are located approximately 25km south west of Walney Island, west England.

The contract will see Sparrows deliver crane maintenance on all fixed lifting assets across the Morecambe Central Processing Complex, DP6, DP8 and DPPA platforms. The provision of crane engineering, design services and technical authority will be managed from the company’s headquarters in Aberdeen.

Stewart Mitchell, chief executive officer of Sparrows said: “Having recently refurbished the DP6 and DP8 cranes for Spirit Energy, we’re excited to be working with the team again to deliver a longer, more sustained lifting inspection and maintenance campaign in one of the UK’s most important gas producing hubs.

“Having a clear strategy for managing lifting assets is essential for reducing equipment downtime and increasing safety. I am extremely proud of our dedicated people who consistently deliver a high-quality service to our clients and we look forward to working with the Spirit Energy team to support their ongoing operations.”

One of the largest gas fields in the UKCS, at its peak, the Morecambe Hub met 20% of the UK’s domestic gas demand. Gas from all the fields is processed at Barrow Gas Terminals, which is located near Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria, before entry into the National Transmission System.

Source: Company Press Release