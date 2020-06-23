Cummiskey was previously executive vice president of external affairs and nuclear development for Georgia Power, also a Southern Company subsidiary.

Effective July 1, Cummiskey is responsible for Southern Company’s competitive power businesses in front of the meter and behind the meter including a growing Energy Services business. As CEO of Southern Holdings, Cummiskey will also be responsible for Southern Company’s strategic and venture capital investment activities.

In his career, Cummiskey has served as chief com­mercial officer of Southern Power and as commis­sioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

Cummiskey is a past member of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia and the Georgia Ports Authority. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. He and his wife, Rebecca, reside in Atlanta with their two children, Addison and Jack.