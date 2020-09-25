Equinor has declared an option to extend the contract for anchor handling vessel Normand Ferking with 1 more year to November 2021

Solstad Offshore announces contract extensions with key clients in Norway. (Credit: Solstad Offshore ASA)

Solstad Offshore ASA (“Solstad”) is pleased to announce contract extensions with key clients Equinor and Aker BP.

Equinor has declared an option to extend the contract for anchor handling vessel Normand Ferking with 1 more year to November 2021. Equinor has the option to extend the contract with further 2 x 1 years. Normand Ferking has been on contract with Equinor since 2007.

In addition, as part of the Frame Agreement between Aker BP ASA and Solstad, Aker BP ASA has extended present contract for the PSV Far Solitaire with 12 months, commencing 1st January 2021.

Both vessels will continue to support the oil & gas activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Source: Company Press Release