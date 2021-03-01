The vessel will mobilise from Norway and will then provide support to a major drilling campaign offshore North Western Australia

Normand Ranger. (Credit: Solstad Offshore ASA)

Solstad Offshore ASA (“Solstad”) is pleased to confirm that the large AHTS Normand Ranger has been awarded a contract in Australia for commencement in 2Q 2021. The vessel will mobilise from Norway and will then provide support to a major drilling campaign offshore North Western Australia, securing about 1 year of utilization for the vessel.

During the drilling campaign, that also includes support from the Solstad AHTSs Normand Saracen and Far Senator, the Normand Ranger will operate in connection with a moored semi-submersible drilling rig, with the base port being Dampier.

In addition, the PSV Far Seeker, has been awarded a contract by Santos Ltd. The vessel will support drilling activities offshore Timor Leste, operating predominantly from Darwin. The firm contractual period is approximately 6 months, with further options available to Santos, and is scheduled for commencement in April 2021.

The arrival of the Normand Ranger supplements Solstads existing fleet of four large AHTS and five PSV’s operating within Australia and New Zealand, managed from Solstads Perth office.

Source: Company Press Release